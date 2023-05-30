This is an especial duty in this referendum because a "no" win will carry massive national damage to Australia's reputation abroad, the psychological wellbeing of Indigenous people, and the self-esteem of us all. Who is seriously going to celebrate a "no" win other than racists? The best the "no" side will have to "celebrate" is a disingenuous smug satisfaction that they be able to say that they did Albo and Labor over, or a silly conclusion that's what the Australian people wanted more than a Voice and that a treaty referendum will be put some time soon.

