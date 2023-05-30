The Canberra Times

Zoë Wundenberg | The gap between the rich and the poor is only getting worser

By Zoë Wundenberg
May 30 2023 - 4:53pm
Movies like Ready Player One, Elysium and In time all share a vision of the future that is terrifying. I often think about the gap between the wealthy and the poor along a horizontal line, with a cavernous space ever-growing between the two groups, with a few stragglers dotted along the line, struggling to "make it" to the ivory towers.

