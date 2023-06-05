A Kitchen Garden theme of ancient and modern seems appropriate this week as this is my final column (and we'll get to that).
A young woman visited me recently with an offering of something firm and cold, wrapped in foil. It felt like a sausage but that was unlikely as she is vegan and works for a health department.
She had watched the 24-year-old movie Fight Club and was interested in the actor/singer Meat Loaf who died last year. Not much of a cook, she wondered "what made him Meat Loaf" so googled. There were dozens of recipes for meatloaf and one, from Woolworths called Lentil Meatloaf.
The ingredients included sweet potato, olive oil, chestnut mushrooms, garlic, onion, dried thyme, oats, walnuts and ready cooked puy lentils. She didn't have walnuts or thyme and added roast pumpkin. She sauteed the onions, garlic and mushrooms in a wok, then whizzed them in a blender for texture. The lentil loaf was roasted in a silicone dish. My gift was a frozen slice of the lentil loaf.
I cannot recall ever having written about lentils (lens culinaris) in the past 40 years but they are an ancient legume said to have been cultivated in the eastern Mediterranean for more than 10,000 years.
Dr Michael Mosley, in his interview with Food & Wine Editor Karen Hardy (Canberra Times, May 23) said "lentils are not only cheap but they are a great source of protein and healthy fibre". Most pulses, the edible seeds of leguminous plants, are used dried in winter dishes in Middle Eastern and Indian cookery and known as dhals.
The challenge next summer will be to sow and grow lentils - is that possible in Canberra? The Grains Research and Development Corporation Grow notes (from 2018 online) for Southern regions give detailed explanations about growing lentils. I like the sound of the medium red lentils PBA "Flash" variety which can be grown commercially from Forbes to Wagga Wagga.
Antiquus Botanicus is an 18-month garden shop in The Barn, Dirty Jane's precinct in Fyshwick. On a cold May day we explored the recycled and restored heritage garden tools and plants mostly propagated by the owners. As owner Tracey Johns says, they have an eclectic assortment which includes new seasonal items such as leaf composting sacks, two-year-old asparagus crowns and advanced brassicas. There are live worms from the south coast and Okinawa spinach for the kitchen window sill. The best old item is a bespoke garden cart handmade in Pialligo 100 years ago. It was made by a homesteader for his wife to be able to move her citrus trees out of the frost.
The popular Devour exhibition at Grainger Gallery on Dairy Road had Kean Onn See's Bushell's tea tin and a colourful Arnott's biscuit tin with parrot (which had sold), both works in acrylic on carved wood block. On Facebook there is an Arnott's Biscuit Tin Collectors' Group, ultra vintage. For a modern taste at Devour, Fiona Cotton's Cheese & Beer (with cherry tomatoes) oil on linen had also sold.
Meanwhile the possum has just devoured every flower and most leaves from my newly planted pansies. I think he had read that the petals were edible. Echoing the sentiment in the witty ditty from 1932 The Lion and Albert by Marriott Edgar, who toured with Stanley Holloway in The Co-Optimists:
"And thank you, sir, kindly," said she, "What waste all our lives raising (plants) to feed ruddy (possums)? Not me!"
On February 20 this year, when I celebrated 40 years of contributing to The Canberra Times every week, one Kitchen Garden reader (whom I have not met) emailed to say "here's to the next 40".
But alas that will not happen. I turn 80 this month and the time has come.
Current Food and Wine editor Karen Hardy nagged me for days, hoping to write a story about my years in the paper. But appreciation is more important than the story. Thanks to my first editor, Ian Mathews, who offered to take me on "for three months" as the Sunday gardening writer. Also, to the 12 editors since then (three of whom continue to contribute to this newspaper), to the literary and Sunday editors, to my eight Food & Wine editors and lots of photographers. Many of them, and other contributors, have become friends. As the current editor, John-Paul Moloney, said to me, we are all part of The Canberra Times family.
Especially important are the thousands of people in Canberra and beyond, about whom I have written and those who read my Kitchen Garden column and got in touch with messages and queries, questions and suggestions. You have brought me great joy, entertainment, knowledge and curiosity.
Live and grow with enthusiasm.
Susan.
I did nag her. I have known Susan for three decades, since I first started as a young journalist here myself. I have always been amazed by her ability to talk to everyday people, to find stories in their backyards, in their courtyard pots, on their community farm plots. She has an uncanny ability to get people to talk to her and that's something I've always admired. I've never, in my stint as her editor, had to suggest a garden to her. She just finds them. Sometimes I wonder if she just pokes her head over people's back fences and then walks around the block to knock on their front door.
She's almost 80 but still one of the liveliest, energetic, mischievous women I know. Graceful, polite, punctual and terribly funny. I have always envied her hair.
I might not get to remain her editor but I hope I will always be her friend.
Karen Hardy
