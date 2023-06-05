Current Food and Wine editor Karen Hardy nagged me for days, hoping to write a story about my years in the paper. But appreciation is more important than the story. Thanks to my first editor, Ian Mathews, who offered to take me on "for three months" as the Sunday gardening writer. Also, to the 12 editors since then (three of whom continue to contribute to this newspaper), to the literary and Sunday editors, to my eight Food & Wine editors and lots of photographers. Many of them, and other contributors, have become friends. As the current editor, John-Paul Moloney, said to me, we are all part of The Canberra Times family.