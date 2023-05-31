The ACT government appears both disingenuous and crafty given its recently stated reasons for persisting with much reduced timetabling for local bus services.
These have suffered cuts from before light rail commenced in both peak and off-peak times across the whole week ("Bus drivers reject weekend changes, accept pay rise", canberratimes.com.au, May 26).
More cuts and route "restructuring" occurred in early 2019 as part of the "new, improved public transport system", and were followed by the resignation of the then transport minister. In August 2021 and January 2023 more bus service cuts were implemented.
Maintaining reduced servicing and inadequate driver targets seems to have been deliberately embedded in transport planning for too long now.
It could be said continuing the deferral of much needed additional bus services and better trip frequencies would help the government make cost savings in the upcoming ACT budget.
It would also improve the transport bottom line given the expensive Stage 2A light rail preparation work has commenced. It would also enable the government to announce significant service agreements closer to the next election.
Your editorial "The writing's on the wall for consultants" (canberratimes.com.au, May 29) and much of the related reporting might give one the impression the PwC scandal (over sharing confidential information on proposed tax changes) related to outsourcing.
It was, in fact, an expert consultation aimed at identifying faults with draft legislation (such as unworkability or unintended consequences), routinely conducted ahead of broader public consultation.
The relevance for outsourcing is the risk (discussed in the editorial) arising from contractor access to confidential information.
But you can't insource external consultation.
Doesn't a referendum allow a contentious issue to be settled by individuals casting a vote based on his or her own belief?
It seems however that sporting bodies think otherwise and are now stepping up to the plate and advising their associates to vote "yes" in the upcoming referendum on the Voice.
People in general are reluctant to take advice on how to vote on any issue.
This initiative may well backfire.
There is so much wrong in Don Sephton's criticism of a four-day working week (Letters, May 29) that it is difficult to know where to start.
First, his mathematics are awry: one day out of five Is 20 per cent, not 25 per cent.
The proposal may, in some cases, be to work in four days the present number of hours in a week's work; this is unclear.
Finally, and most tellingly, the total number of hours worked does not necessarily represent a measure of productivity, which is directly related to the effective and efficient use of the resources available - including time.
Productivity is enhanced by working smarter, not longer.
Henry Kissinger has said the world is "in a classic pre-World War I situation" and on a path to great-power confrontation.
This is a warning we should heed.
It is important to and take every action to make peace with China and Russia.
He's not the first to warn us.
More than a decade ago His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community was raising this issue with Western leaders as well as with Russia.
There is still time. Let's change the narrative of the war and save human lives no matter which side they belong to.
In my more than 20 years in the ABC I was never subject to racist comments. I wonder if it could have been because I am Anglo and white?
My worry though is if I exhibited even casual racism toward any of my colleagues and they were too afraid to speak up.
The trouble is, none of us back then would have even considered we might be hurting someone. Even if they had spoken out (and it would have taken a lot of courage), we would have brushed it off, saying, "It was only a joke".
I hope it's not too late to now say, "I'm sorry".
I am really looking forward to voting "yes" in the referendum later this year on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
As a non-Indigenous person I have undertaken my own research about the history and impact of European colonisation on Indigenous Australians.
I have learnt the truth about the high levels of disadvantage and incarceration; not the sanitised version taught when I was at school in Tamworth in the 1970s.
Nothing was ever mentioned about the massacres, diseases, reserves, missions and the Stolen Generation.
There have been numerous expert panels and advisory groups established by the Coalition and Labor governments with reports made to the government of the day, such as the independent Expert Panel on Constitutional Recognition of Indigenous Australians (2011) and the Referendum Council (2015).
These recommended the recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples in the Constitution.
There is just so much information available in detailed reports over many years, including the wonderful Uluru Statement from the Heart. These are all available through a simple internet search.
It can be challenging for Australians to make sense of our complex and rapidly evolving energy market.
This meant it was heartening to come across the informative article by The Australia Institute's Ebony Bennett on how we are being mislead ("Carbon capture and storage rort", canberratimes.com.au, May 27).
As Bennett writes: "The gap between the reality of CCS and the reality of the science of climate change is more like an abyss".
But most disturbing are Bennett's suggestions towards the end of the article that there are conflicts of interest between the government, its key climate change bodies, and the fossil fuel industry.
Disclosed political donations to the major parties from the fossil fuel industry in FY2022 totalled $2 million and more came from unknown sources.
Four of the Climate Change Authority's nine members are closely linked to the carbon offset or fossil fuel industry, including its chair Grant King.
The Australian people will give this government a fair go, and it has made a reasonable start.
However, if revelations like Bennett's are not addressed, the swing to the Greens and independents at the next election will be massive.
It's hard to believe that carbon capture and storage is still being promoted as a reliable way to lower pollution levels.
According to research by the Australia Institute, $1.3 billion dollars of taxpayers' money has gone into this technology over the past two decades with little to show for it.
An example is Chevron's carbon capture and storage plant in WA, which is still running well below capacity after several years of operation.
A far more effective way to reduce pollution is to cut the production and use of fossil fuels and invest in clean energy projects.
I could not agree more with Don Sephton (Letters, May 27) regarding who is footing the bill for DPP, Shane Drumgold SC, to be represented by the likes of Mark Tedeschi KC.
I'm scratching my head here; where is the equity that democracy is supposed to support?- Janine Haskins, community advocate, Alliance for Coronial Reform, Cook
I recall the DPP's appeal of David Eastman. Despite being advised against it, former DPP Jon White went ahead and the taxpayers funded the (failed) retrial.
Following that the taxpayers had to fund the financial compensation Mr Eastman received following his 19 years spent in prison as an innocent man.
The money sunk into the Eastman matter was colossal.
Attorney-General Rattenbury please tell us if the ACT taxpayers are funding Mr Drumgold's representation?
In coronial matters families and carers, if they want representation for their loved ones during a coronial inquest, must fund it themselves (unless they can engage a pro-bono legal team).
I'm scratching my head here; where is the equity that democracy is supposed to support?
Putin's decree that Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed in Belarus, close to the Polish border, is an ominous development. It is made even more so by his claim the war in Ukraine is "a battle for the survival of Russia against an aggressive West". Putin has taken disingenuity to a whole new level.
To add to Eric Abetz's comment (Letters, May 27), monarchists hijacked the coronation for their own agenda just as Stan Grant did. The whole egregious waste of money was about promoting an archaic institution.
So a Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through the strait between the China mainland and the island of Taiwan. Are there similar headlines about US military ships doing the same, or for that matter sailing through the Florida strait between the US and Cuba? Talk about a double standard.
A researcher has found that bikie gang members are more likely to commit domestic violence. Who would ever have thought? What a surprise.
The tone of the discussion about the Voice has been debased by Peter Dutton's personal ambition to remain as leader of the LNP. His "contribution" is not about what's best for indigenous Australians or Australia, only what's best for Peter Dutton.
Throughout Australia "welcome to country" has become part and parcel of most public gatherings. So many countries but not one treaty. Talk is cheap. If we are serious about acknowledging our First Nation peoples then the constitution should be amended accordingly - Voice or no Voice.
Steven Hurren (Letters, May 23) was pleased the Sunday edition of The Canberra Times contained the ACT Rugby Round 6 results. He must have been disappointed the Round 7 results did not make last Sunday's edition. But, like James Cagney, "I want more!".
Yes, the Voice could give Indigenous people an influence out of proportion to their numbers. But they deserve it having suffered from, and been disadvantaged by, colonisation more than any other group.
I loved the letter from Stewart Bath OBE about Dick Smith (Letters, May 30). Can I borrow his OBE and also be "Over Bloody Eighty"?
The brouhaha involving PwC is what happens when governments sub-contract their work to the private sector. A reduction in PS numbers does not mean the work is more efficiently or effectively outsourced. All power to the Minister for the Public Service in her quest to restore the public sector to a better (and more useful) position.
