Finally, a dinner where the influencers at the next table won't be able to annoy you when they pull out their phones to take photographs of their dinner.
Dining in the Dark is coming to Les Bistronomes restaurant in Canberra on June 8 and 21, with sittings at 6pm and 8.30pm.
There will be three French-themed menus to choose from: vegetarian, seafood and meat, but don't expect descriptions of each dish. The seafood main, for example, is just described as "fresh, silky, balanced temptation". Dessert across all three menus is "something sweet to reminisce your childhood".
Studies show that 80 per cent of people eat with their eyes; with that sense eliminated, the theory is that the other senses - namely taste and smell - take over to elevate your meal to a whole new level.
After donning your blindfold in the darkened, candlelit room, you'll soon realise that focusing on taste and smell alone can be a truly enlightening experience - provided you're not afraid of the dark.
Truffle season is almost upon us and what better way to kick it off than booking a table for one of Otis Dining Hall's renowned truffle dinners. Held Wednesday and Thursday during June, for $120pp, you'll get four courses plus a few extras, with most dishes featuring truffle.
From a Wildflour sourdough, with truffle butter; to hand-rolled gnocchi with a truffle vodka tomato sauce; aged ribeye for two with truffle butter and shaved truffle, served with a truffle mash. Dessert is a bread and butter pudding with truffle chantilly and truffle and brandy custard. Finish with a little taste of truffled brie. Or add on a truffle cheese course for $17pp. Or wine matching with Collector wines for $48pp.
And speaking of truffles, and Les Bistronomes, spend "One Evening in le Perigord", on June 15, celebrating all the good things the south-west of France is known for. Think duck, truffle and chestnuts.
The area is considered one of great gastronomy, famous for its food and wine offerings.
For $195pp, you'll get four courses and matching wines, and feel a little bit Frenchy.
One for the diary. The Canberra City Farm Winter Solstice Celebration will be held on June 18, as a special Monthly Mingle. Monthly Mingles are held on the third Sunday of every month at the farm, and feature a guest speaker or facilitated panel discussion along with lunch and casual conversation.
This special event features warming fires, mulled wine, toasted marshmallows and games and The Canberra Food Co-op is doing the catering and the menu will be vegan and gluten free. It's an outdoor event but there is a wet weather option.
For catering purposes, please register by June 13. You can register at our Humanitix site. The ticket price covers the cost of the food provided by the Food Co-op. The food is vegan and gluten free. Tickets are all-inclusive, with all money collected going to The Food Co-op. $10 for adults, $5 for the kids. From 12.30-3.30pm.
A reminder that June 10 is World Gin Day. Our pick of local events is the Ginger Catering event. Owner Janet Jeffs and her kitchen team are collaborating with four local gin companies to create a menu about all things gin. Featuring Antipodes Gin, The Canberra Distillery, Ladbroken Distilling Co and Underground Spirits, the four-course lunch runs from hiramasa kingfish, to gin-cured Murray cod, to a salt-bush spiced chargrilled beef fillet and an apple and caramelised fig bastilla with mascarpone zabaglione. $100pp at fabulous communal tables. June 11, from noon.
We're keen to check out the new Godiva Australia chocolate store at The Canberra Centre. As well as their renowned Belgian chocolate, there's soft serve ice cream, hot chocolate and the Chocolixir, a rich and decadent ice chocolate concoction. And chocolate-dipped pretzels. On the ground level near Sushi Sushi. Open seven days.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
