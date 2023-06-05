A reminder that June 10 is World Gin Day. Our pick of local events is the Ginger Catering event. Owner Janet Jeffs and her kitchen team are collaborating with four local gin companies to create a menu about all things gin. Featuring Antipodes Gin, The Canberra Distillery, Ladbroken Distilling Co and Underground Spirits, the four-course lunch runs from hiramasa kingfish, to gin-cured Murray cod, to a salt-bush spiced chargrilled beef fillet and an apple and caramelised fig bastilla with mascarpone zabaglione. $100pp at fabulous communal tables. June 11, from noon.