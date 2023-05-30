The Canberra Times
ATO commissioner Chris Jordan reveals PwC breach shared with AFP in 2018

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated May 30 2023 - 8:47pm, first published 8:10pm
Australian Taxation Officer commissioner Chris Jordan. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The head of the tax office has revealed the PricewaterhouseCoopers confidentiality breach was first shared with federal police five years ago.

