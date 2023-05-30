It's day two of week two of estimates.
We learnt a bit more about the PwC scandal last night and that'll no doubt be a focus of attention again today.
In particular, the ATO revealed it first became concerned about the firm's behaviour in response to new multinational tax avoidance laws in 2016. It took to the Australian Federal Police in 2018 but an investigation never went ahead due to "insufficient information".
Ties - and in particular who is and isn't wearing one - are still a thing. And we even have a Liberal senator asking some surprising questions about whether the $40 per fortnight increase to JobSeeker was enough.
Today, we've got senators Farrell and Ayres with Social Services, Senator Gallagher with Treasury, Senator Watt with Employment and Workplace Relations, senators Wong and McAllister with Defence, and Senator McAllister with Veterans' Affairs.
As always, come back through the day for the latest on the hearings. The blog appears just below this line, but sometimes takes a second or two to appear.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
