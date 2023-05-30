The Canberra Times
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith claims 'significant legal precedent' for acquisition of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce

By Sara Garrity
Updated May 31 2023 - 9:11am, first published 7:36am
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has said the government's compulsory acquisition of Calvary Hospital has "significant legal precedent" to be done "on just terms", saying the response of legal action from Calvary is "not entirely a surprise".

