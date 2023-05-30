The Canberra Times
Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum bill passes House

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
Updated May 31 2023 - 10:13am, first published 9:30am
Nationals leader David Littleproud in Parliament. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
In a significant move for the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament, the referendum-establishing constitutional alteration bill has passed the House of Representatives without amendment and with applause.

