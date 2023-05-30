In a significant move for the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament, the referendum-establishing constitutional alteration bill has passed the House of Representatives without amendment and with applause.
It is widely seen that as soon as the bill is passed the true campaign for the Voice can begin. The popular vote is expected to take place around October.
The legislation passed the lower house on Wednesday on the third reading 121 votes to 25 with most Liberals supporting it.
"Our Constitutional Alteration Bill has just passed the House of Representatives. We're one step closer to recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our Constitution," the Prime Minister later posted to social media.
As soon as it was passed, those supporting the bill clapped from their seats. Labor MPs, all members of the Greens and the entire crossbench, apart from Bob Katter, voted in favour. Mr Katter was not present.
All 15 members who sit with the Nationals voted "no" as well as 10 Liberals including Ian Goodenough, Luke Howarth, Alex Hawke and Tony Pasin.
The Liberals had organised a group of "authorised dissenters" so that the party could contribute to the official referendum "no" case pamphlet which is planned to be sent out by the Australian Electoral Commission.
The Australian Constitution requires an absolute majority of members to vote "yes" in order for the referendum to proceed.
The bill, which a significant proportion of members spoke to in "yes" and "now" positions, now heads to the Senate which is not currently sitting while the current round of estimates is under way.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
