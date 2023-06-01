The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Heidi Yates under fire over 'conspicuous presence' beside Brittany Higgins after Bruce Lehrmann mistrial

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated June 1 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 11:50am
Heidi Yates, right, looks on as Brittany Higgins addresses the media after a mistrial in Bruce Lehrmann's case. Picture by Karleen Minney
The ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner is set to be challenged about whether her "conspicuous presence" beside Brittany Higgins undermined the presumption of innocence.

BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

