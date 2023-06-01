The ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner is set to be challenged about whether her "conspicuous presence" beside Brittany Higgins undermined the presumption of innocence.
Heidi Yates took the witness stand on Thursday at an independent inquiry into how she, police and the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions handled Ms Higgins' rape allegations.
Ms Higgins accused fellow former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann of raping her at Parliament House in 2019, when they both worked for Senator Linda Reynolds.
Mr Lehrmann, who has always denied the claims, stood trial in the ACT Supreme Court last year after pleading not guilty to a charge of sexual intercourse without consent.
After juror misconduct caused a mistrial in Mr Lehrmann's case last October, Ms Higgins gave a speech in front of a large media pack outside court.
A retrial was expected at the time, and Ms Yates stood beside Ms Higgins as she spoke.
On Thursday, counsel assisting the inquiry, Erin Longbottom KC, said there had been public criticism about "the effect of Ms Yates' conspicuous presence beside Ms Higgins".
Ms Longbottom said there had been suggestions this had "a propensity to affect the presumption of innocence, to which Mr Lehrmann was entitled".
The charge levelled at Mr Lehrmann was subsequently discontinued.
In a short opening to the inquiry's third "module", which will focus on the conduct of Ms Yates, Ms Longbottom also raised a potential conflict between two pieces of legislation.
Counsel assisting noted the Victims of Crime Act entitled Ms Yates' office to treat eligible complainants as victims even when no one had been convicted of a crime against them.
On the other hand, the Human Rights Act ensured the presumption of innocence for an accused person.
Ms Longbottom noted Ms Yates acted "from within" the ACT Human Rights Commission.
Ms Yates told the inquiry her office started from "a position of belief" when approached by people who claimed to be victims, saying it would be impractical to do things any other way.
She said her role was to provide support services, with police responsible for investigating the veracity of an alleged victim's complaint.
In Ms Yates' opinion, taking a "narrow view" and only providing support to a complainant after a conviction would prevent her delivering on the aims of the Victims of Crime Act.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
