The ACT government may well feel satisfied with itself now that the legislation to take over Calvary Public Hospital, Bruce, has been passed.
The feeling would be premature. Changing the law is the easy part for a government which has the votes in the Assembly.
But some issues remain. There is the prospect of legal action from Calvary, particularly over the vague phrase "just terms" for the terms on which the government is required to compensate Calvary's current owner.
The lawyers will have more to say on that.
But there are other issues beyond the legalities which the ACT government needs to address.
Labor and the Greens make much of ideas like consultation with workers - but the workers at Calvary have been presented with a fait accompli. They may well feel that their hard work and commitment has not been recognised in what is, in business terms, a hostile takeover.
Canberra Health Services will be the bigger partner in the merger. Canberra Hospital is nearly three times the size of Calvary with 672 beds to Calvary's 250. It treated 22,000 patients from July to September last year, three times the number treated at Calvary.
It is important that staff at Calvary are not made to feel like junior partners.
Their morale may well be low. It needs to be raised. The ACT government needs to back its usual talk of consultation and transparency with actions which demonstrate that its commitment to both virtues is something more than mere rhetoric.
Mr Barr said when the bill passed: "Calvary has played a valuable role in the delivery of public hospital care in the ACT and I thank all staff, past and present, for their dedication to our community."
That is a good start.
And the government should recognise the legitimate concerns of Catholic leaders. We are not convinced that the takeover is for crude reasons about religion.
But faith should not be dismissed easily. The census revealed that a majority of Australians still describe themselves as having an "affiliation" to one of the main religions. It is important that religious faith is not treated lightly.
The Prime Minister's intervention early this week addressed some of the concern that the takeover may be a precedent.
Anthony Albanese, who is a Catholic, supported it but said to The Canberra Times: "The provision of services by Catholic and other faith-based entities in health, aged care, education, childcare, welfare and other areas is an important part of Australia's social infrastructure."
READ MORE:
The speed of the takeover also raises questions. It has been less than a month between the revelation that the government would compulsorily acquire the hospital and the passing of the legislation to do so. The actual transfer of ownership is set for July 3, a mere month and a few days away.
Experts in this kind of acquisition say that such a time frame is worryingly short. It is not just a matter of one group of managers moving out and a new set moving in.
The hospital needs to be integrated into the health system still further. Rebranding will have to occur.
Above all, patients need to be assured that the new system will work.
Canberra Hospital has its problems. A group of cardiologists said there has been an "unacceptable and dangerous deterioration" in cardiac care there. Last October, a former director of paediatrics said serious issues were often ignored by the administration.
It is important that the takeover raises standards rather than brings them down.
The politics was the easy part. Now the hard work begins.
