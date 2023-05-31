Times Past: June 1, 1994

Born on July 29, 1914 in Turin, northern Italy, he was the son of a French mother and an Italian father, the engineer Baron Aime Mario Bich who was from an old aristocratic family from the Savoy region. He enjoyed an international education following the numerous moves of his father, studying in Madrid and later Paris where he undertook a law degree. From the age of 19, Bich started working as a door-to-door salesman before joining an office equipment firm where he rose to be director of production in 1939. After World War II, he used all his savings to buy a small pen factory.