Times Past: June 1, 1994

On this day in 1994 The Canberra Times reported that the founder of Bic had passed at the age of 79.
Baron Marcel Bich was the founder of the Bic empire of pens and disposable razors founded in 1950 that made him one of France's, and the world's, legendary industrialists. He started with cheap ballpoint pens and later disposable razors and cigarette lighters among other disposable products which won a worldwide market.
The baron headed his firm until 1993 when he turned over the chairmanship to his son Bruno.
Born on July 29, 1914 in Turin, northern Italy, he was the son of a French mother and an Italian father, the engineer Baron Aime Mario Bich who was from an old aristocratic family from the Savoy region. He enjoyed an international education following the numerous moves of his father, studying in Madrid and later Paris where he undertook a law degree. From the age of 19, Bich started working as a door-to-door salesman before joining an office equipment firm where he rose to be director of production in 1939. After World War II, he used all his savings to buy a small pen factory.
His goal was to produce his own cheap, disposable ballpoint pen - an unknown product at the time.
The Bic pen was put on the market in November 1953 and caught on in post-war France with a success even the baron never imagined. He brought his product to Italy next, then bought out the English firm Biro-Swann in 1957 and the following year took on the lucrative American Market.
His Bic pens quickly became a household name with exports around the globe, with the baron at the head of a multinational company that registered in the billions of (Australian) dollars in 1992.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.