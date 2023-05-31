The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders expecting John Bateman fireworks in first meeting since Wests Tigers shift

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 31 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Raider John Bateman will face his old team for the first time since joining the Tigers. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Former Raider John Bateman will face his old team for the first time since joining the Tigers. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

It won't be Jarrod Croker's 300th game, but Josh Papali'i is still expecting fireworks. And he's expecting former teammate John Bateman to bring them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.