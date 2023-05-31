She's captained both of her previous NRLW clubs, so it's not surprising Simaima Taufa's in the mix to lead her new club.
Canberra Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick will spend the first month or so of pre-season - which started Monday - before deciding on an inaugural captain, but Taufa and Zahara Temara were two early options.
Temara's currently in Women's State of Origin camp, where she's a Queensland vice-captain.
She also captained the Burleigh Bears to the QRL Women's Premiership two weeks ago.
She'll play halfback for the Maroons in the Origin opener against the NSW Sky Blues at Parramatta Stadium on Thursday.
Fellow Raider Sophie Holyman will come off the bench for the Maroons in Origin I and she was another emerging leader, having played for the Prime Minister's XIII last year.
Taufa captained the Sydney Roosters and then the Parramatta Eels in the NRLW before she joined the Green Machine for its maiden season.
Borthwick said he'd allow the pre-season to unfold a bit before deciding on his inaugural skipper, but the two were obvious contenders.
The Raiders play their first ever NRLW game against the Cronulla Sharks at Shark Park on July 23.
"There's obviously a few candidates there that stick out, but we've got a couple of girls playing Origin at the moment that are in camp," Borthwick said.
"We'll get them back next week, we'll evaluate the team and I'm sure four to five weeks down the track we'll definitely know who our captain is.
"Simaima's name's been thrown around. Zahara Temara is a good leader as well.
"Then we've got someone like a Sophie Holyman that's coming through that is showing some good leadership qualities as well.
"There's a few names there already which will figure when we start talking about captains."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
