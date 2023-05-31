The Canberra Times
The leading contenders for the inaugural Canberra Raiders NRLW captaincy

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 31 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 3:30pm
Simaima Taufa, middle, and Zahara Temara, right, are two of the leading contenders for the inaugural Raiders NRLW captaincy. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
She's captained both of her previous NRLW clubs, so it's not surprising Simaima Taufa's in the mix to lead her new club.

