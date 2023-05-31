Join Canberra's Biggest Nutbush Dance at Friday lunchtime

Now this is going to be fun.
Be part of the biggest Nutbush City Limits flash mob at 12.30pm on Friday at Civic Square off London Circuit.
In a tribute to the late, great Tina Turner, the Canberra Museum and Gallery has organised a mass performance of one of her greatest hits-slash-cult dance.
CMAG acting director Anna Wong said the flash mob was "a very spontaneous idea on a Sunday afternoon".
The inspiration came from the Nutbush being Australia's dance, not least because primary school kids learn it for exercise, and that Ms Wong's own 12-year-old son Zach Carter, was very familiar with the dance but not the singer.
"He was like, 'Tina who?'," she said.
"We need to educate a whole new generation about Tina Turner and what an amazing person she was."
Meet outside the gallery in Civic Square at 12.30pm on Friday with your dance shoes on. And maybe some big hair.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.