The Tradies team up with Majura Football Club to foster an inclusive, supportive and respectful community

Majura Football Club coach Jack Peraic-Cullen speaks to his team during a match. Picture supplied

This is branded content for the Canberra Tradesmen's Union Club.



Being new to a city is daunting enough let alone being new to the country and struggling to find connections in the community.

This struggle is well recognised by the Tradies and they wanted to do something about it.

At the organisation's core is the desire to foster a community which is inclusive, supportive and respectful.

These core values were reflected in the Majura Football Club, especially their Parkin Fund project.

The Parkin Fund provides financial support (covering registration and equipment costs) for players who are experiencing financial hardship or who have recently moved to Canberra as refugees.

While this support enables players to participate in the sport they love it also allows the family to build a strong community connection through the club.

Barnaby, George and Patty are all smiles when playing for the Majura Football Club. Picture @mikesoccerpics.

This initiative has been strongly supported by The Tradies this year with the desire to make an impact and support the Majura Football Club in fostering this supportive environment.

"It aligns with our core values when it comes to community engagement and creating inclusive accessible environments where people can come together and participate," Tradies acting CEO Alison Percival said.

"The fund was something we could contribute to that promotes inclusion. Sport plays an important role in our community and we want that to be accessible to all our young people."

The contribution from The Tradies has transformed the fund from a small club-funded venture supporting a handful of people with partial registration payment to being able to fully-fund more than 30 players.

"We've been able to help kids who are quite talented at football but not able to afford to play at the higher level," Grace said.

"If a coach or technical director asks a talented player to be part of a program but they can't afford it, that's not an issue and it's the perfect moment for us to come in and use the Parkin Fund.

"It gives a lot more freedom and opportunity to kids who deserve it and the club is proud to support them and the fund has given us the freedom to allow that.

"It gives them confidence. When they come to pick up their uniform they feel included and special and they feel part of the club.

"They have a big smile on their face and you can see the pressure it takes off the parents to still provide for their children."

The Parkin Fund covers the cost of registration and equipment for players who might not be able to afford to be involved without the support. Picture supplied

The newly-developed partnerships between Tradies and Majura Football Club is expected to create positive outcomes for the inner-north community.

"It's about working together where you've got common shared goals and objectives. If we can join forces and work together to achieve a shared goal it makes it has more of an impact," Alison said.



Both organisations have been part of the inner-north community for an extended period of time, almost 60 years for The Tradies and 42 years for Majura Football Club, and have been focused on community connection since their inception.

The Parkin Fund was officially established in 2015 but was part of the club's culture long before starting with the simple idea of "wanting to help children."

The Tradies and Majura Football Club are working together to create a more inclusive, supportive and respectful community. Picture supplied

It was named after two long standing club members, Rhonda and Bob Parkin, who have been integral in establishing the supportive nature at the club.

"When Bob and I saw kids who were good with the ball but didn't have much we spoke with them, gave them a ball and raised money to pay their registrations to come into the club," Rhonda Parkin said.

The fund directly tackles the three biggest barriers to participation in sport for children according to the Australian Sports Commission which include low socioeconomic background, parents speaking a language other than English and having three or more siblings.

The Tradies proudly supports the Parkin Fund and hopes to back more community initiatives to foster an inviting, supportive and respectful community.



"We're open to forming new partnerships with community organisations in the inner north that align with our values like we've done here with Majura Football Club," Alison said.



"I encourage community organisations to reach out to us and we can have a conversation about what we can do together for the community."