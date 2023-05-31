The Hartley Hall Markets are on this Sunday from 10am to 3pm at the Hall showgrounds in Victoria Street.
Entry is by gold coin donation, with proceeds going to support Hartley Lifecare's disability programs and services.
There are stalls offering everything from plants to pet products. Lots of food and hot drinks. And live entertainment.
Among the businesses making their debut at this market is Twigs&Knots which offers handmade macrame pieces.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.