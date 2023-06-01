"Sorry but this is rant time," says Stephanie. "How can the governor of the RBA have a handle on the real world when he's paid such an outrageously inflated wage? Like the majority of people who are making the decisions, he's not in the real world. In my view one of the biggest problems is with retailers and that is hitting the most vulnerable consumers as much as rent increases. I could name a lot of items on shelves in the supermarkets that have literally doubled in price over the last 12 months. A particular coffee that we used to buy was always in the early $20s, it's now $44, a very tasty Camembert cheese which was always $7-8 is now $14.95!. And it's not just the supermarkets. How is it that my medication is $37.99 locally yet a call to the lovely people at SuperPharmacy in Perth, it's $19.99 and delivered free the next day and I haven't had to leave my house? If that isn't price gouging then I don't know what is!"