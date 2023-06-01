This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Responding to Wednesday's Echidna about the disconnect between the Reserve Bank and the real world, Tony vented his fury at PwC, saying its Australian arm should be nationalised. It occurred to me it once was - at least what became its consultancy arm was.
It was called the public service.
This administrative arm of government once held the expertise and knowledge to be able to do the work that has since been outsourced to consultancies such as PwC. Then along came the mantra of small government and the razor was taken to the public service. Many of the experts left and became consultants.
But what was saved in reduced public service expenditure was spent in contracts with outside consultancies. Billions upon billions of taxpayer dollars directed to private firms to do public service work. And, now, with the PwC tax scandal getting worse by the day, many of us are wondering if we were sold a pup.
The fallout from the PwC scandal not only threatens the company's global standing, it shakes a decades-long faith that the private sector can be trusted to do what the public sector used to do. And it casts a harsh light on the decades long retreat of governments at all levels from directly delivering ... public service.
It's happened in the energy sector. Remember the promise that privatisation would make electricity cheaper? That competition would bring prices down? Victoria clearly doesn't think it's worked. The Andrews government last year vowed to resurrect the old State Electricity Commission, which was privatised in the 1990s.
In NSW, the previous Coalition government privatised bus services across Sydney. The result was a disaster, with thousands of services cancelled and commuters left stranded. The new government is now trying to unscramble that egg. It's also moving to protect Sydney Water from future privatisation by safeguarding it in the state constitution.
An audit of federal public service employment published in early May found the Morrison government had been running a shadow private public service. In 2021-22 it had outsourced $20.8 billion worth of work to private consultants and service providers. That was equivalent of 54,000 public servants or 37 per cent of its total workforce.
Stripped of staff, the public service was no longer capable of doing its job.
The Albanese government says it will rebuild the Australian Public Service. The PwC scandal, which is coming to light now but happened in 2015 under the Coalition government, ought to hasten that work.
Some kind of balance needs to be struck between finding efficiency in the public service and delivering what the community expects of its government. That requires a good hard look at outsourcing, which when boiled down is just a fancy word for getting someone else to do your job.
THEY SAID IT: "To be sure, robotics are not the only job killers out there, with outsourcing stealing far more gigs than automation." - Daniel Lyons
YOU SAID IT: Economists - and the Reserve Bank governor and board - need to acquaint themselves with the real world.
"Economists, who needs them?" asks Allan. "Always wise after the event. The biggest social crisis facing this generation is the lack of affordable housing, for both renters and buyers. Even those who have bought a home are battling. It used to be that you struggled to buy your first home, then it was relatively easy after that but that's no longer the case. It's a national scandal that the federal and state governments have stuffed up interest rate and housing policies so badly, it will take years if not decades to sort this out."
Stuart says: "It's not called an 'inexact science' for nothing. It's on a par with weather predictions. And that means folk have gone to uni, studied nebulous facts, supposed theories and postulations by so called experts in their field going back to Lord-Knows-Who and have got a job in their 'field of expertise'. They have slowly risen up the greasy pole and are now at the top and being quoted. Be aware however, there are many other so called experts waiting in the wings who aren't saying anything because they've all studied the same tomes and are waiting to see if the incumbent can carry off the verbal gymnastics. If they can't then they're punted and another hopeful will have a shot at it. Scary? You bet. Would you like to have a shot at it? Be my guest."
"The RBA board consists entirely of business people," says Bob. "Sitting in their ivory towers, the highly paid, and no doubt wealthy (and with numerous negatively-geared properties in their investment portfolios), the board members and its governor are totally divorced from the real world. The board only has one weapon in its armoury. And that's the cash rate. It has a history of doing too little too late in response to the performance of the economy. The board structure needs to change by including among its members wider sections of the community, and making strong recommendations to government."
Julie says: "I am overjoyed no one is studying economics. It is an inexact science that has caused unbelievable chaos and inflated prices on just about anything economists get their hands on. The public service was so efficient until all those graduate econocrats invaded in the 1980s. Don't get me started on health economics. I sat next to the first graduate to join the Department of Health. The introduction of Casemix stuffed up the efficient running of hospitals. Each procedure was costed so if you had an operation and something else was found they would sew you up and ask you to come back later because it wasn't covered under the current procedure. They were also suggesting older people were costing the system too much."
"Sorry but this is rant time," says Stephanie. "How can the governor of the RBA have a handle on the real world when he's paid such an outrageously inflated wage? Like the majority of people who are making the decisions, he's not in the real world. In my view one of the biggest problems is with retailers and that is hitting the most vulnerable consumers as much as rent increases. I could name a lot of items on shelves in the supermarkets that have literally doubled in price over the last 12 months. A particular coffee that we used to buy was always in the early $20s, it's now $44, a very tasty Camembert cheese which was always $7-8 is now $14.95!. And it's not just the supermarkets. How is it that my medication is $37.99 locally yet a call to the lovely people at SuperPharmacy in Perth, it's $19.99 and delivered free the next day and I haven't had to leave my house? If that isn't price gouging then I don't know what is!"
Arthur says: "It is unfair to blame the Reserve Bank for failing to control inflation when it lacks the appropriate tools to do so. The Reserve Bank does not control the availability of credit, taxation, government spending and the foreign exchange rate. Both the present and previous governments have refused to accept their responsibilities. Instead they pass the buck to the Reserve Bank. We should listen to the economists rather than ignoring them. On rare occasions they are correct.".
"I have been taught over my (more than) 80 years," says Old Donald, "that we have three groups of total dreamers at work in our communities: race tipsters, weather forecasters and the Reserve Bank (which has masqueraded under several names over the years). Race tipsters fall over each other when they get an offering right and they often refer to each other as 'experts'. As with the Reserve Bank these experts live entirely on hope. I don't think that the bank has any idea what it's doing at present and it merely hopes it's going the right way. As with Wilkins Macawber, they hope something will turn up. A recession, perhaps? A depression? A good old fashioned war? A new government and some respite to forget the past?"
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
