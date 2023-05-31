Noah Lolesio is sidelined after a concussion, Allan Alaalatoa's season could be over and James Slipper is in another state - now the ACT Brumbies will trust a new-look team to save their home final hopes.
Jack Debreczini will take the reins at flyhalf while Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has named a brand new front row trio among eight changes for a clash with the Melbourne Rebels at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
Lolesio was thought to have got through last week's clash unscathed only to present with concussion symptoms in the days following the game.
Larkham is refusing to risk the playmaker, instead backing Debreczini to fill the void with little in the way of flyhalf cover on the bench with Ryan Lonergan, Tamati Tua and Jesse Mogg named as the finishers.
"We've been monitoring [Lolesio] since the game and he had a few symptoms on Monday morning," Larkham said.
"We know this is a serious issue in the game and we want to make sure we're not taking any risks along these lines. He's in a really good headspace at the moment, but we thought it would be best for him just to have a rest this week.
"The majority of the year it has been Noah starting and Jack coming off the bench, but he has been getting good time. We're very confident that Jack steps into that role. He's one of the leaders in the team, well respected and he has trained exceptionally well and led exceptionally well this week."
Slipper will remain in Queensland following the birth of his daughter, while fears are mounting a calf injury could even leave Alaalatoa racing the clock to be fit for the start of the Rugby Championship.
Sefo Kautai starts at tighthead, Connal McInerney replaces injured Lachlan Lonergan at hooker, and Queanbeyan Whites loosehead prop Fred Kaihea earns his first Super Rugby start.
"You look at his ball carries and his defence through the John I Dent, I think he has been quite destructive with the contact areas there," Larkham said of Kaihea.
"He's been working really hard on his set piece work here with us, and his role within the system here with us as well. He is certainly a talented rugby player.
"You put him in a situation where there is a one on one, and he is a guy you'd back every opportunity to run over the top of someone or to finish off the tackle.
"We've been impressed with him this year, and we're looking forward to seeing how he goes in his first start."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
