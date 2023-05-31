The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Celebrate World Doughnut Day in Canberra with these wholly delicious ideas

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
June 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff Whittall, of Hall's Kynefin Cafe, with some of his delicious bombolini. Picture by Karleen Minney
Geoff Whittall, of Hall's Kynefin Cafe, with some of his delicious bombolini. Picture by Karleen Minney

I can't understand why someone thought it would be a good idea to remove the centre from a fried ball of sweet dough. What a waste of doughnut-y deliciousness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.