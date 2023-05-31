Celebrate a 55th anniversary screening of 2001: A Space Odyssey

Dendy Cinema in Canberra is holding special screenings of 2001:A Space Odyssey to celebrate 55 years since the film's release.
Dendy is holding morning and evening screenings of the 1968 classic from June 8 to 14.
Produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick, the sci-fi classic is an early wrestle with AI, creepy supercomputer HAL 9000 moving just a little beyond his brief in space.
To make a booking for a screening, the link is here.
