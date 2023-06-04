The Canberra Times
Parents apply to Federal Court to wind up Brindabella Christian College

June 5 2023 - 5:30am
An application has been made to the Federal Court for Brindabella Christian Education Limited to be wound up on grounds of insolvency. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Former parents of Brindabella Christian College have made an application in the Federal Court for the charity that operates the school to be wound up on grounds of insolvency.

