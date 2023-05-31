Bredbo Christmas Barn opens on Thursday

Watch the traffic head down the Monaro Highway on Thursday as the Bredbo Christmas Barn re-opens after a post-festive season rest and restock.
The shop opens at 10am on Thursday, just in time for Christmas in July celebrations. And there are only 207 (or so) days until Christmas Day.
The famous Christmas Barn closes just before December 25 every year, so those wanting to update their decorations have been waiting a while.
Owner Leanne de Smet said she expected customers on the doorstep from the 10am opening, including from Sydney and Wollongong.
"We've had a lot of people saying we're going to be there when you open the door," she said.
The shop is now open five days a week in the lead-up to Christmas, closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Leanne has travelled to the United States to bring back containers full of new stock, including a bejewelled peacock by the designer Mark Roberts which retails for $1495.
And there's no real trend with the colours. Just every colour.
"We do every colour every year," Leanne said, saying half of the shop was devoted to the traditional colours of Christmas and the other half to the "fashion" colours.
And, don't worry. There will always be something new to find.
"We're opening new stock every day," Leanne said.
"We have 10 20-foot containers in the backyard which are all still half-full."
The anticipation from customers was obvious, with Leanne letting her followers know about the re-opening in a Facebook post that has quickly garnered thousands of views.
"I am really proud of what we have done with the shop this year," she said.
"I think people are really ready for a decent Christmas celebration."
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
