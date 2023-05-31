The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Bredbo Christmas Barn opens on Thursday

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated May 31 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bredbo Christmas Barn re-opens on Thursday. Picture by Jeffrey Chan
Bredbo Christmas Barn re-opens on Thursday. Picture by Jeffrey Chan

Watch the traffic head down the Monaro Highway on Thursday as the Bredbo Christmas Barn re-opens after a post-festive season rest and restock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.