Governance of the new ACT planning system will be examined by an independent expert within a year of the system coming into effect.
Labor and the Greens voted together in the Legislative Assembly to support the governance review, which would be informed by recommendations from a parliamentary inquiry and be overseen by an expert who does not report to the Planning Directorate.
Debate on the government's long-awaited planning system changes will resume in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.
The Greens and Labor will move amendments to the bill, with the Greens amendments to focus on affordable housing, climate change resilience and community consultation.
Greens planning spokeswoman Jo Clay said the planning system needed to deliver more affordable housing, not just more housing.
"Those directly affected by development need early and direct consultation. They should also be empowered to act where development does not comply with the rules," Ms Clay said.
Among the Greens' 19 amendments, the party will push make territory priority project declarations - which allow for expedited approvals - made disallowable instruments, allowing the Assembly to consider and potentially overturn it.
The Liberal's planning spokesman, Peter Cain, on Wednesday sought to delay the resumption of debate on the planning bill, calling on the government to independently review the government's own planning system review.
"The Labor-Greens government's proposed planning reforms in their current form are invalid. We need an independent expert evaluation to ensure the last five years spent on this planning system review have not been wasted. Especially as it remains unclear what is wrong with the current system," Mr Cain had earlier said in a statement.
Mr Cain said the proposed system amounted to an effective deregulation of the planning system.
"The planning system review was instigated by the Planning Minister and the Chief Planner, conducted by the Planning Minister and the Chief Planner and bestowed greater powers to the Planning Minister and the Chief Planner," he said.
An independent panel of expert planners and architects should have assessed the necessity, operational effectiveness and efficiency of the government's bill, new Territory Plan and draft district strategies, with debate on the bill adjourned until the expert panel completes its review.
Planning Minister Mick Gentleman defended the government's process to develop the new planning system and the consultation with the Canberra community on the planned changes.
Canberrans were concerned by how good outcomes would be defined under the proposed new system but there is a broad level of support for allowing more dual occupancies, a report to the ACT government on community consultation released last week said.
Labor supported an amendment to Mr Cain's motion moved by the Greens' Ms Clay, which called for the governance review after a year of operation and a legislative review in three years.
The long-awaited planning bill was introduced into the Legislative Assembly in September 2022, which, if passed, would be the most significant change to the territory's planning system since self-government began in 1989.
The new system will place a greater emphasis on project outcomes and will create specific plans for each of Canberra's districts.
The Greens criticised the bill, setting off a process which meant the party's three cabinet ministers, including leader Shane Rattenbury, were removed from cabinet discussions on the bill.
The bill is not expected to pass the Legislative Assembly until next week, after a detailed debate on amendments.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
