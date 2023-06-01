This Friday, a Myanmar government minister will receive the Sydney Peace Foundation's gold medal for human rights.
You may be asking yourself: how is it possible for a government official from Myanmar - a country gripped by massive state violence targeting civilians following a military coup two years ago - to win a human rights prize?
The answer is that the minister in question, Aung Myo Min, represents Myanmar's interim National Unity Government (NUG), a body formed following the coup in February 2021, and operating in direct opposition to military rule. While the military came to power illegally and maintains that power through terrorism, the NUG is the proxy for the lawfully elected government.
Aung Myo Min, the Union Minister for Human Rights, is currently visiting Australia and has so far met with diaspora groups, advocates, academics, and members of parliament. He is also giving public seminars at several universities, including at the University of Sydney, where he will receive the gold medal formally.
I can say with confidence that Aung Myo Min richly deserves this award. I was fortunate enough to hold an unforgettable conversation with him nearly 20 years ago while I was doing research for my PhD on the Thailand-Myanmar border.
He spoke with passion and a clarity of purpose about training younger generations from Myanmar. He worked tirelessly, then, as now, to support the cause of democracy in Myanmar.
He is also Myanmar's first openly gay high-level official, and has done more than any other person in Myanmar to advance the cause of LGBTQI+ rights.
But Aung Myo Min's busy itinerary has thus far seen a conspicuous absence of public meetings with high-level Australian government officials. This is disappointing, and less than a visiting minister representing millions of Myanmar people, struggling against a violent dictatorship, might reasonably expect.
Australia was slow to engage with members of the NUG and a related body made up of democratically elected members of parliament, who were prevented from assuming their seats due to the coup. In explaining its position not to formally recognise the NUG, Canberra has maintained that it recognises states, not governments.
But this policy stance (which was apparently waived when the government recognised opposition leader Juan Guaid as interim president of Venezuela in 2019) should not stand in the way of meaningful engagement with the NUG.
The NUG is certainly not perfect, and questions of representativeness will always, rightly, be contested. But as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar has argued, the National Unity Government has a strong case for recognition, being a broad, representative and sustainable body that is seeking to replace an illegitimate regime.
While the NUG has thus far found formal recognition hard to come by, there have been some diplomatic successes. The NUG has opened offices in cities such as Washington DC and Canberra to press its claims. The United Nations bucked diplomatic trends and chose to renew the credentials of the NUG-backed Kyaw Moe Tun, who surprised both the generals and civil resistance when he spoke out against the coup, famously making the sign of the three-finger salute used by pro-democracy demonstrators in his first post-coup appearance.
While states and the international system more broadly may lack the agility to proffer formal legal recognition upon the NUG, Australia should not be bound by (or hide behind) this diplomatic stasis.
In the here and now, a senior government figure such as Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong could send a powerful symbolic message by publicly meeting with Aung Myo Min during his visit to Australia and hearing his case for what comes next in pursuit of restoring democratic rule.
This would be in line with Aung Myo Min's visit to New Zealand, where he met with the Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta. A similar step in Australia would be a move in the right direction toward official recognition of the NUG, and it might inspire other nations to do the same. Thus far, only the Czech Republic has done so.
READ MORE:
A further commitment to the NUG would also include significant financial support, which the NUG needs in order to govern effectively in the areas that it holds.
One need look no further to see the urgency of funding non-junta leaders than the military's disastrous response to receiving aid in the aftermath of Cyclone Mocha, in which travel restrictions prevented crucial aid from reaching communities that needed it most.
Symbolic and financial recognition of the NUG would not only reaffirm Australia's rejection of the Myanmar military, which is taking steps to hold sham elections even while it continues to terrorise civilians.
It would also be a clear sign of support and solidarity to the Myanmar people, including the sizeable diaspora in Australia, many of whom are themselves engaging with Aung Myo Min at various community events during his visit to Australia this month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.