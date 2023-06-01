While the NUG has thus far found formal recognition hard to come by, there have been some diplomatic successes. The NUG has opened offices in cities such as Washington DC and Canberra to press its claims. The United Nations bucked diplomatic trends and chose to renew the credentials of the NUG-backed Kyaw Moe Tun, who surprised both the generals and civil resistance when he spoke out against the coup, famously making the sign of the three-finger salute used by pro-democracy demonstrators in his first post-coup appearance.

