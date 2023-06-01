Last week in Ireland, the Health Minister signed into law health information labelling on alcoholic products.
These labels include the messages that "drinking alcohol causes liver disease" and "there is a direct link between alcohol and fatal cancers".
This news was welcomed by health advocates in Australia and abroad - including World Health Organisation director-general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, who congratulated Ireland's Health Minister Stephen Donnelly for his leadership. He also shared that he "hope[s] other countries will follow your lead".
These health warnings are important because they provide information of the potential harm from alcoholic products to the community. This information is needed, with just half of all Australians knowing that alcohol causes cancer.
This knowledge gap matters because 57 per cent of people who knew about the link between alcohol and cancer indicated this knowledge motivated them to drink less alcohol.
Most Australians have a story of the negative impact that alcohol has had on their lives. Alcohol causes a range of diseases, poor mental health, alcohol-use disorders and disadvantage. It is a cause of more than 200 diseases and injuries.
Last year Dylan lost his life at just 26 years of age from alcohol-induced hepatitis, or liver inflammation.
Dylan's mother Rachel wants more people to know about the harm that alcohol can cause. She wants to see alcoholic products display clear warning labels about the harm they cause. This is something that her son Dylan told her that he wanted to see happen.
Without these health warnings, the only information that is provided about alcohol comes from the companies who profit from alcoholic products.
Alcohol companies spend millions of dollars a year on advertising their harmful products as essential to relax, unwind and connect, preying on people's vulnerabilities to push alcohol as a solution to life's challenges.
There is no independent regulation of this marketing - which means that much of it goes unchecked.
The community deserves to have the facts about alcohol use presented to them on alcoholic products, to counterbalance this marketing onslaught.
In Australia, a person dies every 90 minutes because of alcohol, and a person is hospitalised every three-and-a-half minutes because of this product.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed in October that alcohol-induced deaths - those directly caused by alcohol - reached their highest level in a decade, after a second year of increases.
Our community has the right to have all the information about the risk to their health of using alcohol.
The step the Irish government has taken is one that Australia needs to look to and follow.
Australia has a National Alcohol Strategy, but little has been done to tackle the drivers of alcohol harm, which is causing devastation to families and communities across the country.
The clear, visible pregnancy health warnings that we now see on alcoholic products in Australia provide information to the community about the risks of alcohol use in pregnancy.
We also need clear warnings of the many other health risks alcohol causes - such as liver disease, and cancers of the breast, liver, mouth, throat, oesophagus and bowel.
More than a decade ago, in 2011, a report of an expert panel chaired by Dr Neal Blewett AC, after its comprehensive independent review of food and alcohol labelling recommended mandating pregnancy warning labels be applied to all alcoholic products.
It also recommended generic alcohol warning messages be placed on alcohol labels as part of "a comprehensive, multifaceted, national campaign targeting the public health problems of alcohol in society".
A decade after these recommendations were made, we are now seeing pregnancy warnings being mandated on alcoholic products.
It is now time for these reforms to be implemented in full. Ireland has led the way and Australia needs to follow. The health and wellbeing of our families and communities is far too important to not act.
