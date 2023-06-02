Remember the night Ange Konstantinou strode from protecting his own posts and, with the smell of souvlaki drifting over the Deakin Stadium stands, netted a 96th-minute penalty to set up a date between Canberra Olympic and an A-League giant?
"It still gets talked about," Olympic goalkeeper Seb Usai said of his club's run to the Australia Cup - then the FFA Cup - semi-finals some seven years ago.
It is a tale no other club around these parts can tell. Canberra Croatia, a team with national second tier aspirations and dreams of their own Australia Cup fairytale, want to change that.
They can take one step closer when they meet Olympic at Deakin Stadium on Saturday night. The winner claims Capital Football's Federation Cup and advances to the Australia Cup's round of 32, where they will be pitted against A-League teams and the best club sides across the country.
With the A-League men's competition slated to expand to the capital next year, Canberra bid director Michael Caggiano suggests there could be no better time to shine.
"What I set out to do five years ago was to get boys and girls onto any stage they wanted. For the men and the boys, it's the national stage, to be noticed and go to the level they want," Caggiano said.
"What they will experience if they win that final is a little taste of that, which I want to make permanent in Canberra.
"To be able to play on a national level, to be noticed, to play at a national league level, that's what we're trying to do with the A-League.
"For some of them, it's a limited opportunity to put their name up in lights and be noticed, and we want to make that a permanent thing."
Caggiano is in talks with investors to fund Canberra's $25 million A-League licence as the city edges towards a return to the top flight.
All while Canberra Croatia and Gungahlin United find themselves among 26 clubs still standing in search of a place in a proposed national second tier competition.
"We're looking at getting into that B-League, so [the Federation Cup final] is another step towards that, which will be good for the squad," Canberra Croatia captain Mathew Grbesa said.
"We need it for the younger guys especially. Us older guys, we've been there, done that. For our boys, a lot of them are really excited if it does come through."
To get there, they have to beat an Olympic outfit which has dropped just one league game this season to move three points clear on top of the National Premier League ladder. Canberra Croatia, on the other hand, have managed just two wins from eight starts.
And Olympic, bolstered by a former A-League player in Kofi Danning, are daring to dream.
"There are still guys around involved in the club including Ange, who have been there and have those memories. It's important we continue them, keep going and maybe even go better. That's the goal, we'd love to do it," Usai said.
Say Olympic need a hero, can we count on Usai to nail a penalty like Konstantinou did all those years ago?
"Absolutely not," Usai laughed.
Gungahlin United have joined the chorus calling for a women's version of the Australia Cup as the nation's soccer chiefs look to capitalise on the momentum of a World Cup on home soil.
Football Australia revealed plans earlier this year to launch a Women's Australia Cup next year, with a nationwide knockout tournament to include leading club teams and A-League Women's sides as the game's power brokers bank on a major participation boost following the World Cup.
Gungahlin United and Belconnen United will collide in Capital Football's Federation Cup final at Deakin Stadium on Saturday - but unlike their male counterparts, the victors go no further.
Gungahlin centre back Madeleine Perceval says a women's version of the national tournament would be a huge incentive for NPL clubs.
"I think that would be great for women's football," Perceval said.
"We play against the same teams during the seasons and the same teams in Fed Cup, so it would be great to play against some different teams as well and get that exposure.
"Obviously the more exposure we get playing against those [interstate] teams, the better the Canberra teams can develop as well."
Belconnen United have long been a powerhouse in clubland and midfielder Talia Backhouse would relish the chance to show the fruits of a recent rebuild.
"It would be really, really good, just to reaffirm that over the past two years with Scott [Conlon] coming in as team coach, we have been building for this," Backhouse said.
"Slowly but surely, we have been improving. We've recruited quite well over the break, but we also recruited very young. Having that confidence they can score those game-winners and they can perform as a team together would be a really good confidence boost, for sure. Their mindset is really improving, they're becoming more confident."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
