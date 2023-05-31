The ACT's top prosecutor will not be required to return to an inquiry into how authorities handled the Parliament House rape case, despite being midway through cross-examination.
Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC endured a torrid week in the witness box when the inquiry into the case of Bruce Lehrmann kicked off earlier this month.
He subsequently took leave until mid-June, with one of his deputies, Anthony Williamson SC, appointed acting Director of Public Prosecutions in his absence.
Mr Lehrmann has always denied raping former colleague Brittany Higgins at Parliament House in 2019, when the pair worked for Liberal senator Linda Reynolds.
His trial was abandoned because of juror misconduct, and he maintains his innocence.
MORE INQUIRY COVERAGE:
Mr Drumgold came under fire during his evidence for raising fears of a political conspiracy to kibosh the case, only to quickly abandon his suspicions and admit he had been wrong.
The top prosecutor has also faced criticism for misrepresenting a document in court, not doing enough to stop an infamous speech that delayed the trial, and making unnecessary comments at a press conference.
He had been expected to return to the witness box to complete his evidence until the inquiry's executive director, Helen Banks, revealed on Wednesday he would not need to.
The inquiry is set to resume hearings on Thursday, with Mr Lehrmann's former barrister, John Korn, and ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner Heidi Yates to give evidence.
Ms Banks said "substantive public hearings" were expected to conclude on Friday.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
