Here's what you missed on Wednesday's senate estimates

Monday was a public holiday in the ACT, so week two of Budget estimates kicked off on Tuesday.
It's surreal to think we are already two days in, so here's an overview of what you may have missed during Tuesday and Wednesday's hearings this week.
The head of the tax office has revealed the PricewaterhouseCoopers confidentiality breach was first shared with federal police five years ago.
In his opening statement to a Senate estimates hearing on Tuesday evening, Australian Taxation Office commissioner Chris Jordan said the matter had been discussed with the Australian Federal Police in 2018.
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe told Senate estimates the Reserve Bank of Australia has banned embattled consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCooper from any further contracts until the current scandal is satisfactorily resolved.
The RBA governor confirmed PwC had two current contracts with the central bank - a three-year contract for audit risk management services and a contract to help rectify staff underpayment.
Dr Lowe said the Reserve Bank intended to maintain those contracts but would not hire PwC for further work until there is a resolution of the scandal that has engulfed the firm.
Speaking of the RBA boss, Dr Lowe said Australians should add a flatmate or stay at home to deal with rising rent price pressures.
It would take time for new supply to come online to meet the higher demand but that high prices would eventually cause people to "economise on housing", Dr Lowe added.
"Kids don't move out of home because the rent is too expensive or you decide to get a flatmate, that's the price mechanism at work," he told the Senate estimates hearing.
"We need more people, on average, to live in each dwelling.
"And prices do that."
Department of Defence deputy secretary Celia Perkins revealed the department found 435 Chinese-made cameras "of concern" after a full physical audit.
"We removed as many as them as we could immediately, sometimes they were in locations where we needed specialist equipment to get to them," Ms Perkins said.
"And in some cases, we needed to leave them on for work health and safety or other reasons.
"We are now working through a process of getting to complete removal of devices and we are on track to have that completed by the 30th of June."
Defence officials have revealed the fleet of combat vehicles by manufactured by Thales, known as Hawkeis, are experiencing a serious braking issue, limiting their use.
Under questioning by Liberal senator David Van, who was quizzing top brass as to why the vehicles haven't been sent to Ukraine to support its fight against Russia, Major General Andrew Bottrell said the vehicles had an "ABS braking issue".
The fleet of vehicles are currently restricted to a 40 kh speed limit for safety.
Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie has revealed further details about the appointment of former DFAT, Human Services and Social Services secretary Kathryn Campbell to the AUKUS nuclear-submarine taskforce.
Defence secretary Greg Moriarty said he was told by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Professor Glenn Davis that Ms Campbell was "likely to move" from her role as the head of the Foreign Affairs Department.
Mr Moriarty said he told Professor Davis he believed there "was a role for her in the defense portfolio in the nuclear-powered submarines task force".
Senator Lambie drew officials to Ms Campbell's recent appearance at the robodebt Royal Commission hearings, questioning why they felt she was the most appropriate person for the role.
"This is a slap in the face to everybody that has had a death from robodebt, which you people banged on about for years. What is going on here with the standard?" she said.
