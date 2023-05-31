We're almost there, nearing the end of two weeks of estimates.
We had several revelations in Defence, along with Reserve Bank of Australia governor's Phillip Lowe tip that Australians need to bunker in with one another to help ease rising rent pressures.
Today, we've got senators McCarthy and Gallagher for Health and Aged Care, Senator Ayres for Industry, Science & Resources, Senator Chisholm for Education and Senator Wong for Foreign Affairs.
As always, come back through the day for the latest on the hearings. The blog appears just below this line, but sometimes takes a second or two to appear.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
