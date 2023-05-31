A man has been charged after allegedly running over two men with a ute and killing them in North Nowra on Wednesday evening.
About 7pm, emergency services were called to Condie Crescent in North Nowra where they found two men, aged 36 and 41, with critical injuries.
Bystanders conducted first aid on the men at the scene, but both died as a result of their injuries after paramedics arrived.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit took charge of the investigation, which was initially undertaken by South Court Police District officers.
The 27-year-old male driver from Nowra North was allegedly breath tested at the scene and returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station, before being taken to hospital for mandatory testing, police said.
The driver was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death and driving with a middle range prescription of alcohol.
He will appear at Nowra Local Court on Thursday.
Officers from the South Coast Police District were initially investigating claims the men were allegedly lying on the road prior to being run over.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.