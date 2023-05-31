The Canberra Times
Two men dead after allegedly being run over by a ute in North Nowra, man charged

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated June 1 2023 - 10:28am, first published 6:42am
A man has been charged after allegedly running over two men with a ute and killing them in North Nowra on Wednesday evening.

