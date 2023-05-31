Two men have died after allegedly being run over by a ute in Nowra on Wednesday evening.
About 7pm, emergency services were called to Condie Crescent in Nowra where they found two men, aged 36 and 41, with critical injuries.
Bystanders conducted first aid on the men at the scene, but both died as a result of their injuries after paramedics arrived.
NSW Police said officers from the South Court Police District were investigating claims the men were allegedly lying on the road prior to being run over.
The 27-year-old driver of the ute was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene has been established, and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via their website.
Inquiries are under way.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
