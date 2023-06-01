The Canberra Times
NRL player Josh Hodgson sells Denman Prospect home for $1.7 million

By Jessica Taulaga
Updated June 1 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:30am
Former Canberra Raiders-turned-Parramatta Eels player Josh Hodgson and his wife, Kirby, sold their Denman Prospect home for a sweet $1.7 million at auction on Saturday.

