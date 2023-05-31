Calvary Health Care ACT has begun legal proceedings against the territory government, and is seeking an injunction to stop its compulsory acquisition of the Bruce public hospital.
Lawyers representing both parties appeared before the ACT Supreme Court on Thursday.
Chief Justice Lucy McCallum is hearing legal arguments about when a hearing for the possible injunction can begin.
The injunction, which is generally sought to legally prohibit a party from carrying out a specific act, would halt the government from enacting its transition plan.
This would in turn likely push back the announced official acquisition date of July 3.
The parties must also decide whether the hearing will be held before a single judge or a bench of three, and how long they require for submissions.
Calvary confirmed on Tuesday it would mount a legal challenge against the ACT government over the acquisition.
The government's legislation said Calvary would be paid compensation based on "just terms" but Calvary national chief executive Martin Bowles said he did not believe this was available under the proposed legislation.
"Our review of the proposed legislation and associated regulation indicates that just terms are simply not available and outside of this there is no indication that commercial terms are available to resolve this matter," he said.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the government believed its legislation would withstand any legal challenge from Calvary.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
