The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Calvary hospital seeks to launch injunction against ACT Government in ACT Supreme Court

TP
Lucy Bladen
By Tim Piccione, and Lucy Bladen
Updated June 1 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Calvary Health Care ACT has begun legal proceedings against the territory government, and is seeking an injunction to stop its compulsory acquisition of the Bruce public hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.