A man was on bail when he allegedly threatened officers during a two-hour stand off before he was arrested, police have claimed.
Guy Pearson Roberts, 43, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The Duffy man pleaded not guilty to seven new charges including going equipped for theft, aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of stolen property, obstruction of police, possessing an offensive weapon with intent, theft and obtaining property by deception.
He also faces a series of other charges including resisting a territory public official, attempt to escape from custody or arrest, and use a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.
Roberts was arrested following alleged burglaries at Woden Town Centre and a home in Weston Creek on Wednesday.
He is also accused of having a machete and an axe at the time of the alleged offending.
Police were alerted to reports of three men attempting to break into Westfield Woden about 3.15am.
They arrived at the shopping centre about 15 minutes later, where they nearly collided with a Ford Focus allegedly fleeing the scene.
After reviewing CCTV footage of the incident, police claim to have identified Roberts, who was on bail and subject to an overnight curfew at the time.
He had also been granted bail for other incidents in the past.
Later in the morning, police received reports that a home in Weston Creek had been broken into with property stolen, including bank cards.
After identifying several purchases being made using the cards in Lyons, police reviewed different CCTV footage and allegedly identified Roberts fleeing the scene in the same Ford Focus.
Just after 12pm, he allegedly attended a petrol station in Kaleen where he drove off without paying.
Police attended Roberts' home at 9.30pm on Wednesday, where he allegedly made threats towards officers and refused to let them in.
After a two-hour stand off, the man reportedly surrendered to the police.
Police claim they located several items related to both robberies.
In court on Thursday, Roberts did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.
He is set to appear in court again on July 13.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
