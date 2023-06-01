The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Guy Roberts faces ACT Magistrates Court, accused of burglaries and stand off with police

Hannah Neale
Sara Garrity
By Hannah Neale, and Sara Garrity
Updated June 1 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guy Pearson Roberts, who faced court on Thursday. Picture Facebook
Guy Pearson Roberts, who faced court on Thursday. Picture Facebook

A man was on bail when he allegedly threatened officers during a two-hour stand off before he was arrested, police have claimed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.