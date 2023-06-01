Services Australia has been heavily criticised for the way it manages and recoups debt, with over-payments to job seekers, students and pensioners ballooning to more than $4.6 billion at last June.
A report from the Australian National Audit Office has found that the government agency responsible for social security and welfare payments did not have a "coordinated approach for the debt management life-cycle", which includes detecting potential over-payments and determining if a potential over-payment is "a legally recoverable debt".
Services Australia has previously come under fire for its handling of the unlawful robodebt scheme and while the $941,000 audit did not look at the now-axed system, it pointed to a number of other shortcomings in the way the agency manages and recovers debt.
It comes as Services Australia prepares to take on further debt collection duties, with the government earlier announcing an end to the use of external debt collectors for welfare payments in response to the robodebt scandal.
Services Australia manages payments and consequently debt recovery for a number of government departments and agencies, including the departments of social services, employment and education.
But the audit found that its strategies to find and recover debt were only "partly effective".
"Debt is detected through processes designed to manage payment accuracy risks rather than risk-based compliance and enforcement strategies," the report stated.
The agency, through its social security and welfare program, distributed $152.2 billion in payments to job seekers, people with disabilities, students, older Australians, and others in 2021-22.
The audit found that debt owed to the agency as well as the value of potential over-payments has been growing since 2018. In addition to $4.6 billion in social security and welfare debt, the audit report stated there was an estimated $1.9 billion of undetermined debt - or potential over-payments - outstanding at last June.
Of the $4.6 billion in outstanding debt, Services Australia had temporarily written-off more than 1.3 million cases totalling $3.7 billion in debt, largely due to a pause on debt raising and recovery during the pandemic and then for certain regions affected by natural disasters.
"The end of debt pauses relating to natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a backlog of detected debts awaiting determination," the report said.
The agency has 250 policies and procedures for debt management and recovery but procedures don't specify whether staff are "carrying out an administrative process or a legislative function for which they require a delegation".
At the same time, the audit found that Services Australia accurately reported on debt balances.
The office made four recommendations, including that Services Australia establish a "risk-based debt management strategy".
Services Australia agreed with all four recommendations, its chief executive Rebecca Skinner stating that "the agency considers that the implementation of the recommendations will further strengthen the arrangements in place with our partner entities, to manage and recover debts effectively".
In response to the audit, Ms Skinner also wrote that "the agency's discretion to prioritise the administration of its debt management and recovery activities is subject to a range of external factors", including government policy decisions.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
