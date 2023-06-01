ACT gas supplier Jemena is being taken to court by the national energy watchdog over accusations it engaged in "large scale breaches" of its market obligations.
The Australian Energy Regulator has announced Federal Court action against four Jemena subsidiaries, alleging conduct that undermined the proper functioning of the gas market, potentially affecting the cost and supply of gas to more than a million households and businesses.
Notice of the action comes as gas bills are surging, hitting consumers already under financial strain and adding to inflation.
Gas prices jumped 14.3 per cent in April to be up 26.3 per cent from a year earlier, according to the monthly consumer price index compiled by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, contributing to a 6.8 jump in inflation.
The government has claimed the bill shock would be even greater without its intervention to cap gas prices at $12 per gigajoule on wholesale sales, an assertion backed by Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe.
In a statement notifying of its action, the AER has alleged Jemena breached its obligations under the Day Ahead Auction process that enables companies to bid for pipeline capacity.
AER chair Claire Savage said the auction is vital to moving gas between markets at reduced cost.
The regulator claims Jemena understated the available capacity in four pipelines "on numerous occasions", resulting in lower tier services being scheduled ahead of other services.
According to the AER, the conduct occurred over almost three years and involved breaches of four Gas Market Rules.
Ms Savage said Jemena's conduct had the potential to undermine the operation of the market and harm consumers.
"Alleged breaches of this nature and scale fundamentally undermine the integrity and confidence in the Day Ahead Auction - a process designed to improve gas market competition and increase gas pipeline transportation capacity for pipeline users," she said.
"Inaccurate [capacity reports] have the capacity to disrupt the Day Ahead Auction process and impact the cost, efficient operation and use of natural gas services for the long-term interest of customers."
The regulator is seeking pecuniary penalties, declarations, costs and an order to implement a compliance program.
Jemena has been contacted for comment.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
