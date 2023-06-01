The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Australian Energy Regulator is taking ACT gas supplier Jemena to court

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated June 1 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Source: Shutterstock
Source: Shutterstock

ACT gas supplier Jemena is being taken to court by the national energy watchdog over accusations it engaged in "large scale breaches" of its market obligations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.