There is no way of dressing up last week's agreement between the Russian government and the National Capital Authority as anything other than a defeat for the NCA.
Russia will continue to build its embassy on the site in Yarralumla allocated to it by the NCA - and then taken away from it last year by the NCA.
The Commonwealth agency terminated the lease on August 16, 2022. The judge in the Federal Court ruled on May 31 that the termination was "invalid and of no effect".
This raises the question of why the NCA thought that it was on solid legal ground. It also raises the question of what the cost to taxpayers has been from its decision.
The NCA is declining to provide answers. Its short statement suggests that the media ask the Government of the Russian Federation, saying that "any questions about the site are best answered by GRF".
It should rethink its reluctance. It is, after all, a public agency and it would be nice to think that public agencies are accountable to the public.
The NCA's argument was basic: In 2008, Russia was allocated the lease to build a new embassy; the embassy had not been built. On the principle of "use it or lose it, the Russian government should, therefore, lose the land.
The trouble with its argument was that it was too basic.
Justice Steven Rares wanted details. He wanted dates of meetings and what the NCA response had been.
At a hearing on November 23, he showed his clear displeasure at what he viewed as the lack of response from the NCA. "An absolute disgrace," were his words. "Embarrassing," he said.
The NCA's failure to satisfy the judge lost it the case - and lost the taxpayer the unknown amount of dollars. The NCA is a public body which spends public money, so the public has a right to know how that money is spent.
It would be good, too, if the government of Russia talked a little about the case (though obviously, at the moment, there may be quite a lot of other matters on the minds of diplomats at the current embassy on Canberra Avenue).
Even though the NCA's termination of the lease was ruled inadmissible, its decision did have some merit. Fifteen years in which not to complete a new building is too long. The Russian embassy now needs to get cracking and complete the task.
