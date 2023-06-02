Capital Football chief Ivan Slavich says "Canberra Stadium is tired", adamant the arrival of an A-League men's team will provide a return on investment in a major rebuild or a new venue in the city.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr is closing in on a deal with the Australian Sports Commission to redevelop the AIS precinct, effectively shutting the door on hopes for a new stadium in Civic.
Plans to redevelop Canberra Stadium could leave an A-League team, the Canberra Raiders and ACT Brumbies playing in a venue which resembles a construction site for years.
It's hardly the grand entrance Canberra want in the A-League as it prepares to enter a men's team for the 2024-25 season.
Slavich is not firmly in either camp in the stadium war, but says something has to be done and a new A-League side can provide a return on the government's cash injection.
"Canberra Stadium is tired," Slavich said at a Canberra Region Tourism Advisory Forum this week.
"I like the idea of having an enclosed [venue] where you can close the roof. I think a lot of people stay away from Brumbies and Raiders games because it's so cold. Having the third code, an A-League team in Canberra, provides return on investment for that particular facility.
"In a lot of ways, it's not just sport. You can have entertainment and other activities.
"There is obviously going to be a massive tourism and economic benefit associated with having a men's team.
"In terms of the economics, for a rectangular stadium, a new stadium, obviously you've got league and union. Having an A-League team improves the return on investment for that particular asset.
"We've estimated the economic impact of having a men's team will be about five times that of a women's team."
Slavich has written to Barr asking for more support for Canberra United's women's team as the season expands.
"We're certainly looking for some more support for Canberra United, and I have actually written to the Chief Minister about gaining more support because there is more games," Slavich said.
Canberra's looming entry in the men's competition comes as Capital Football chase federal government help as costs for their new base at Thorsby blow out towards the $50 million mark.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
