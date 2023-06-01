The State of Origin door in Queensland has opened a little wider for Canberra Raiders lock Corey Horsburgh following Maroons forward Tom Gilbert's dislocated shoulder
Gilbert suffered the injury in the first half of Queensland's 26-18 win over the NSW Blues in Adelaide on Wednesday.
In the lead-up to the teams being named for game one, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said the Queensland side that started Origin wouldn't be the one that finished it - implying there was plenty of opportunity for Horsburgh to make his debut.
Horsburgh's teammate Hudson Young got through his Origin debut and will back up for the Green Machine against the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown on Friday night.
Young played the opening 30 minutes, before spending the rest of the game on the bench.
He ran for 35 metres and made one tackle bust, while also getting in a few scuffles with Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans.
Stuart said a player's first Origin was the hardest and he having a game just two days later would help Young put the emotion of the loss behind him.
Young flew straight from Adelaide to Sydney on Thursday and met his fellow Raiders there.
The fact he's able to play for the Raiders meant Stuart didn't have to worry about shuffling his injury-hit forward pack, which was already without co-captain Elliott Whitehead (chest), Corey Harawira-Naera (seizure) and Trey Mooney (hand).
"All good, I spoke to Hudson last night, he's fine," Stuart said.
"The first game is always your hardest game and I feel that Hudson will be disappointed he didn't get a lot of minutes.
"But that's up to the strategy and the game plan they had for each individual.
"Your first [Origin] game is always a really, really difficult game. You get your feel for it.
"But you could see he had high energy, he was enthusiastic, but I'll talk to him more about it later today.
"There'll be a fair bit of emotion in all those [Origin] players after that - high and lows.
"It's probably best for Hudson he's got a game of football [on Friday]. He'll get straight back into it."
Raiders enforcer Josh Papali'i backed Young to handle the short turnaround from Origin.
It's something Papali'i has done six times himself - from his 23 Origin appearances - after which you'd see him sitting quietly in the corner of the sheds completely exhausted.
He'd previously said backing up after just two days was easier than four.
Papali'i backed Young to bring his best back to the Raiders.
"I've done it before. It's obviously not good for the body, but Hudson is such a professional as a young man. He'll come back and play well," he said.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
