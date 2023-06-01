Ricky Stuart has a plan for Matt Frawley, who was an interesting option the Canberra Raiders coach named on the bench to face the Wests Tigers.
But Stuart didn't reveal how he'll use the half, who can also provide back-up at hooker, in the clash at Campbelltown on Friday night.
It meant the Raiders effectively have three halves and three hookers in their line-up to take on the Tigers.
Frawley and Tom Starling were the No.9 options on the bench, with Zac Woolford named to start, while Jack Wighton and Jamal Fogarty were the starting halves.
Stuart has a plan of how he'll use Frawley and pointed to including winger Nick Cotric on the bench last week.
That turned out to be a stroke of genius with fullback Sebastian Kris picking up a knee injury that forced him out of the game before half-time, with Cotric able to come on and provide cover in the outside backs.
Kris has been named at fullback to face Wests, with Stuart stating he was fit to play.
"Yeah he's good, Sebby's fine," Stuart said.
It will be just Frawley's third game of the season, having played in the halves against Newcastle and Penrith - breaking his hand against the Panthers.
Given he's played at hooker before, he could potentially provide a ball-playing option at lock if needed.
"We've got a plan there. I said last week you can get lucky at times," Stuart said.
"Last week we got lucky - we had an [outside back] go down and we had Nicky on the bench. It's not always that case, but you can fluke it every now and then."
Stuart provided an update on Corey Harawira-Naera, who collapsed and suffered a seizure in harrowing circumstances last week.
Harawira-Naera has spent a lot of time in Sydney undergoing testing in the aftermath of the win over South Sydney, where the versatile forward collapsed with 14 minutes remaining.
He visited Raiders HQ on Wednesday and could return to some light exercise next week.
Stuart said they thought the seizure had been brought on by two knocks he suffered minutes before collapsing - one while running the ball and the other while tackling.
"I'm not really concerned at the moment about him getting back to footy," he said.
"I spoke to him [Wednesday] about when he can get back to do a little bit of physical activity.
"Probably next week he can start to do a little bit of light training just to get back into a normal routine.
"It's good to have him healthy, that's the first part of it. The football will come, but we just need Corey back to Corey - being healthy and happy.
"It was a scary incident and we're lucky he's back on his feet and healthy again. It'll take him a little bit of time to recover and we'll give him as much time as needed."
Stuart defended his decision to rest Croker against Wests, meaning his 300th NRL game will be against the New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium next Friday instead.
It's led to a slight reshuffle of the backline, with Albert Hopoate shifting to the centres and Cotric coming onto the wing.
It drew some criticism, with the likes of Cooper Cronk and even Stuart's mate and Raiders great Mal Meninga questioning it.
But Stuart said he'd made the decision in the best interests of not only the whole club, but the Canberra community as well.
He praised Croker for being a team player who would do whatever was best for the club - he'd play the Tigers if asked and rest if asked as well.
Stuart said it would allow Canberra to get behind one of the Raiders' "favourite sons".
"I'm one of the leaders of this club, there's a number of us, and I make decisions for the whole of the organisation," he said.
"Not just about me, not just about the team, but the whole of the organisation.
"That's a decision I've made for Jarrod from a physical point of view. That's a decision I've made for the team in regards to where we're at at the moment.
"I don't feel I've weakened the team.
"I feel I've put us into a really good position from a whole of organisation point of view going into a game next weekend ... it's for the whole community of Canberra."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
