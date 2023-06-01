The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 2, 1928

The front page of The Canberra Times on June 2, 1928.
In the early days of airplane travel, the pioneer who was the most known was the Australian aviator Charles Kingsford-Smith. On this day in 1928, The Canberra Times reported on his accomplishment of an eight-year dream to fly across the Pacific ocean.

