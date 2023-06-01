Times Past: June 2, 1928

In the early days of airplane travel, the pioneer who was the most known was the Australian aviator Charles Kingsford-Smith. On this day in 1928, The Canberra Times reported on his accomplishment of an eight-year dream to fly across the Pacific ocean.
Starting in California, USA, Kingsford-Smith would team up with two Americans who would help him negotiate his three-stage flight path all the way back to Australia.
Captain Kingsford-Smith and his companions left the airport at 8:53am with the weather conditions favourable between Oaklands and Hawaii. The Southern Cross passed over the city at 8:59 where thousands of people in the streets halted and gazed upwards at the blue and silver plane.
The Southern Cross was in almost constant communication with the radio stations at San Francisco during the early stages of the flight. Messages told of the passage of the Golden Gate and out over the vast expanse of the Pacific.
A message was received shortly before 10am which said: "Everything going fine; weather perfect; everything else going splendidly".
The captain and crew landed in Hawaii with no issues and planned to stay for 36 hours before heading off again.
Kingsford-Smith arrived at the airport wearing his flying clothes and his crew made an appearance later in the morning.
The United States weather bureau had said that the conditions were favourable for flying. Several hundreds of people gathered at the field, and the police began clearing the crowds back from the plane and its motors.
When one of the motors started up, Kingsford-Smith climbed up into the plane and shouted ''Cheerio" to a group of friends who were there to see him off.
The crew decided not to carry life rafts or other safety devices with Smith saying: "They will only increase the weight of the plane and we will not need them".
A hacksaw was put in the cockpit of the plane for cutting away the three heavy engines in case of a false descent into water.
Of his trip, Kingsford-Smith said: "I have realised an ambition of eight years. The ship [plane] is equipped as finely as it is humanly possible to equip, and we will see you at Honolulu".
