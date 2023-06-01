Nineties legends Skunkhour in Canberra this weekend

Skunkhour, renowned 90s Triple J legends, will be performing at The Basement in Belconnen on Saturday.
The gig starts at 7pm.
The "funk/rock/new wave/hip hop alchemists" haven't played in the national capital for decades.
In fact, it's the "first time this millennium", the band reckons.
They return with their "timeless songs and conquering rhythms" for fans old and new.
Tickets are available at www.thebasementcanberra.com.au or Oztix
