Canberra Health Services is implementing additional measures to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors after an outbreak in one of its wards grows.
Twenty-two patients have tested positive for coronavirus, growing from the 12 in Tuesday's announcement of the outbreak.
Five staff have so far tested positive for coronavirus, the same as the initial announcement on Tuesday.
The outbreak is reportedly still isolated to ward 7B.
Team members within the ward are wearing N95 masks and eye protection in clinical spaces to avoid further transmission, and air purifiers have been deployed in the area.
Other new measures include mask requirements when visiting Canberra Health Services facilities and increased COVID testing for patients in hospitals.
A spokesperson said the response is also to help the spread of viruses in winter.
"As we head into the cooler months of the year, we are seeing an increase of respiratory viruses in the community, including RSV, influenza and COVID-19," they said.
"This means we are seeing more sick people attending Canberra Health Services' facilities and more staff away from work because they are unwell.
"This is why we are implementing additional safety measures to help keep our staff, patients and their visitors safe."
READ MORE:
CHS is also urging the community to consider whether or not visiting a hospital is actually required.
"This includes encouraging only having two visitors at a bedside at a time. We will continue to closely monitor the situation to see if further changes are necessary to keep patients, staff and visitors safe," the CHS spokesperson said.
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said on Wednesday there was a total of 32 patients in hospital with COVID-related issues last Friday.
She said she encouraged people to test prior to visiting those in hospital.
The ACT appeared to have passed a peak of COVID-19 infections in late May, data on the seven-day rolling mean released last week by health authorities showed.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.