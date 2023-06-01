Cadeyrn Neville's first brush with the British and Irish Lions came when he read about them on the back of a cereal box as a 12-year-old.
Now the ACT Brumbies lock has signed a two-year deal which could turn the looming Lions tour into the 34-year-old's Australian rugby swansong.
It was in 2001 Neville shovelled cereal into his mouth and learnt about the touring rugby phenomenon. The last time the Lions toured, Neville was in the Wallabies squad but, as it turned out, still nine years away from his Test debut.
Now - after fearing he would be forced overseas, or at least out of Canberra, as contract negotiations dragged on - Neville has a World Cup and a Lions series to chase.
"It would be great if I could have some part in that. It would be my second one, which not too many blokes get to do," Neville said.
"I worked so long to get in that [Wallabies] position, so keen to fight to keep it and try and turn our fortunes around. We've been on the cusp of some really good results, so I think it's time we get some."
ACT coach Stephen Larkham admits he feared Neville could be lost to the Brumbies "all the way through" the negotiating period which stretched across several months.
The loss of Nic White to the Western Force has given the Brumbies some cash to spend with Neville, James Slipper and Ollie Sapsford set to extend their stay in Canberra.
"Cadeyrn is very special to our set up, obviously. From our perspective, we're very ecstatic. This was sort of the last piece of the puzzle," Larkham said.
"We've been going back and forth at the negotiating table for a while now. We're ecstatic we found a way to keep Nev in the system to stay with the Brumbies and the Wallabies for the next two years.
"We've had contracting negotiations going on for the last couple of months. Nev was one of the first guys we wanted to sign, but it kept dragging on and there are multiple different reasons for that. We've been trying really hard to get an acceptable offer through to him.
"Things changed over the last two to three weeks, which has allowed us to get something he is comfortable with."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
