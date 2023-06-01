The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Locked in: ACT Brumbies lock Cadeyrn Neville targets another shot at British and Irish Lions

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
June 2 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cadeyrn Neville has signed a new deal to stay at the Brumbies for two more years. Picture by Karleen Minney
Cadeyrn Neville has signed a new deal to stay at the Brumbies for two more years. Picture by Karleen Minney

Cadeyrn Neville's first brush with the British and Irish Lions came when he read about them on the back of a cereal box as a 12-year-old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.