Business investment has increased despite high interest rates and an anticipated economic slowdown, adding to hopes that inflation can be tamed without a major increase in unemployment.
Private new capital expenditure grew 2.4 per cent in the March quarter to be up 6.3 per cent from a year earlier, underpinned by the biggest increase in machinery and equipment outlays in two years.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the increase was broadly based. Investment increased across most sectors, particularly administration, manufacturing, transport, utilities and retail.
The biggest fall was in construction, where demand for new homes has been hit hard by soaring interest rates. Building approvals have plummeted, plunging almost 25 per cent in the year to April. Reflecting the weak outlook for housing activity, investment in the construction industry fell almost 20 per cent in the March quarter.
In an encouraging sign for the broader economy, the ABS figures show businesses increased their investment plans in the first three months of the year, from $129.3 billion to $137.6 billion.
Westpac economist Matthew Hassan said the small lift in investment intentions suggested capital expenditure would grow by 5.9 per cent next financial year.
But Mr Hassan cautioned that businesses were likely to pull back on their investment plans in 2023-24 as activity in the economy softens.
The government expects growth to slow to 1.5 per cent by mid-2024 as high interest rates bear down on borrowing and spending.
AMP chief economist Shane Oliver said business investment had been growing strongly for the past two years after being flat for most of the last decade and the ABS figures showed much of that momentum had carried through to early this year.
But he warned it was likely to step down this year, which could trim hopes of a lift in productivity.
In his appearance before a Senate estimates hearing on Wednesday, Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe emphasised the need for productivity to lift in order to prevent higher wages from fuelling inflation.
Monash University economist Zac Gross said increased business investment by itself did not necessarily boost productivity: "It is not about building a factory, but whether how that factory is used to increase how much is produced".
Dr Lowe said the central bank was carefully monitoring unit labour costs, which were important in assessing whether rising wages were inflationary.
But Dr Gross said it was also important to look at the share of income going to wages, arguing that giving workers a larger slice of the income pie at the expense of capital would not necessarily add to inflation.
The Monash economist said he thought the economy was still on the narrow path to lower inflation without a big jump in unemployment.
Dr Gross said it was "very unlikely" the country would go into recession but he warned of the growing probability of a lift in the unemployment rate to 4.5 per cent.
He thought at least one more interest rate hike was likely, and "probably two".
Dr Oliver, who had previously argued that interest rates are near their peak, has shifted his view following recent inflation figures and the growing momentum for wage rises.
He said solid pay gains in prospect for federal and state public servants, together with the 15 per cent wage hike for aged care workers and possible 7 per cent bump in the minimum wage, would make the RBA "a little bit nervous".
"We have been hoping that the Reserve Bank had finished hiking and rates were on hold for a significant period," Dr Oliver said.
"But recent data suggests that the risk of further interest rate increases are well and truly skewed to the upside.
"It would not surprise if they moved as soon as next week."
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
