Dusty Springfield celebration concert on Saturday night in Queanbeyan

Enjoy a tribute concert to Dusty Springfield at Queanbeyan's Bicentennial Hall this weekend.
It's 60 years since the British singer burst onto the charts with her hit I Only Want to Be With You, in 1963.
Sheena Crouch will sing that and all the hits from I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself to Son of a Preacher Man to Wishin' & Hopin'.
The concert is Saturday at 8pm.
Tickets via The Q at https://theq.net.au/ or by calling 6285 6290.
