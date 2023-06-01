Nic White's ACT career flashed before his eyes.
Just days after making the decision to depart the club at the end of the season, the veteran walked from the field clutching at his chest and writhing in pain.
It was round 12 and White feared the worst.
The prognosis, however, was positive and the scrumhalf has returned in time for one last swansong.
White will skipper the Brumbies in Friday night's regular season finale against the Melbourne Rebels.
Depending on how the game plays out, it could be the last time he runs on to Canberra Stadium in ACT colours.
A win, however, will secure the Brumbies a top-four finish and ensure White will have at least one more chance to play in front of his home fans.
"That was probably the toughest thing over the last couple of weeks," White said. "Looking down the barrel of not getting a chance to go out there again.
"There'll be a little bit of that for me personally. This place means a lot to me and my family. They'll all be coming down [on Friday] and I'm sure I'll have a little moment there, no doubt, but it's really important we get back to what we do well as a team and perform well.
"It's a really important game for us. Get the result and then deal with that afterwards. Get the right result and it's not the last time we play in Canberra again."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
ACT Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa is determined to ensure he returns from a calf injury during the Super Rugby finals. Picture supplied
While White is celebrating positive injury news, his skipper Allan Alaalatoa faces a nervous wait to know if his campaign is over.
The prop injured his calf in last week's loss to the Waikato Chiefs and is awaiting the results of scans to determine the extent of the injury.
Alaalatoa isn't the only player to miss Friday's match, with James Slipper returning to Queensland for his baby's birth and Noah Lolesio recovering from a concussion.
The pair are likely to be back for next week's quarter-final, however Alaalatoa is set to sit out at least two games with his calf injury. He is optimistic his season hasn't come to a premature end.
"I was just shattered [when it happened]," Alaalatoa said. "One to miss the rest of the game and then I had a little thought when I was sitting there of possibly missing the rest of the Super campaign. That emotion was devastation.
"I just wanted to get the scan and do a few tests and everything so far has been positive. I can continue to tick the boxes and keep pushing forward on that."
While Alaalatoa is determined to return during the Brumbies' finals campaign, he knows the importance of considering the bigger picture before rushing back to the field.
The prop is set to play a key role in Australia's World Cup campaign and any aggravation to the calf injury could derail his preparation for the global event.
Thursday marked 100 days until the start of the tournament and the Wallabies will play just five Tests leading into the competition.
Australia's depth at prop is already stretched, Tom Robertson ruled out of the World Cup and Taniela Tupou and Angus Bell racing the clock to be fit.
An extended stint on the sidelines for Alaalatoa could halt the Wallabies' quest for glory before it has begun.
Given the event only rolls around once every four years, the veteran said he won't take any unnecessary risks in his bid to return for the Brumbies.
"For me it's just being in the moment and being present but also making sure I'm not making stupid decisions," Alaalatoa said. "If I want to come back ASAP, I want to make sure I can do my job and physically I'm able to do it.
"There's a bit of honesty towards that and making sure when I do those tests I'm honest with how I feel so I'm not a liability to the team. If I stick by that, then the future stuff will come off the back of that."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.