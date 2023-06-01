Rugby Australia president Joe Roff has put the pressure on the ACT government to outline its plans for a new stadium in Canberra.
The status of the venue has dragged on for 14 years and there is no end in sight for the controversial issue.
Canberra Stadium is now 46 years old and major sporting organisations have made it clear they will not hold showpiece fixtures in the city if there is no progress.
While the ACT secured a famous victory over the British and Irish Lions in 2013, there are growing fears the 2025 tour could bypass the city. Chief Minister Andrew Barr has vowed to work with RA officials to ensure a match is played in Canberra.
The governing body, however, has previously cited the ageing state of Canberra Stadium as a key factor in their considerations of where to stage games during the tour.
Roff was chatting as RA commemorated 100 days to the 2023 World Cup, however the Brumbies and Wallabies legend also has his mind on the 2027 edition.
The event will be played in Australia and there is one notable omission on the list of host cities.
While Canberra hosted games during the 2003 World Cup, it's unlikely any matches will be played in the capital in 2027.
An ACT product, Roff has been disappointed by the way the process has unfolded and called on Barr to outline his vision before more events are lost to the region.
"We would love to have some [World Cup] games down here," Roff said. "My personal view is that we have the greatest city in Australia and the worst stadium at the moment.
"I say that knowing full well Senator [David] Pocock is on my left shoulder and hopefully he and Mr Barr are talking about getting us something very special in the years to come."
Pocock has played a key role in advancing the stadium issue since gaining election to the senate last year. The former Wallabies skipper campaigned on a platform of delivering new infrastructure for the ACT, a stadium central to that vision.
Like Roff, he played at the dilapidated facilities in Bruce and understands first-hand the importance of providing an upgraded venue for both players and fans.
Given the NRL, Football Australia and RA are looking to bypass Canberra, Pocock said there is added importance to finalise a plan as quickly as possible.
"Whether we like it or not, Bruce is coming to the end of its life," Pocock said. "It's one of the oldest stadiums in the country and to be missing out on all these amazing events that are coming to Australia, it doesn't make sense to me.
"We're the capital city, we're the fastest growing capital city in Australia. I think we should have world-class infrastructure that allows people to go and enjoy watching their favourite sporting team or musicians play.
"It's certainly something we're working on trying to get the ACT government and the federal government to commit to building a city partnership that can actually deliver some of these infrastructure projects that are needed."
In the time since Pocock's election, Barr has reneged on his vision for a stadium in the city and put his eggs in the Bruce basket. Building at the Civic site, he said, is too expensive and does not provide enough space.
Instead, Barr is pushing ahead with plans for an upgraded or rebuilt Canberra Stadium at the existing Bruce site.
That land, however, is federally owned and is part of the AIS. As a result, the chief minister has been required to negotiate with the Australian Sports Commission to progress his plans. ASC chief executive Kieren Perkins said those conversations are ongoing.
"We are continuing to engage with the Canberra government to ensure all the work that is being done in and around that precinct is continuous," Perkins said.
"One of the things we acknowledge at the Australian Sports Commission is we are part of an expanded portion of the ACT landscape.
"What we do needs to be engaged with and supportive of the work that is being done right through that precinct, which comes up over CIT, past Calvary and into UC.
"We're speaking with all of those institutions and with the government to make sure we are supportive of whatever it is the community needs.
"It's not up to the AIS to decide where a stadium needs to be for the Canberra people, that is a matter for government and will be funded by government.
"Wherever those conversations lead, we are supporting of ensuring sport has an appropriate space to engage and be able to play in the ACT."
