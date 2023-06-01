The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Rugby Australia president Joe Roff calls for new Canberra Stadium

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 1 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rugby Australia president Joe Roff and Senator David Pocock have called for a new Canberra Stadium. Picture supplied
Rugby Australia president Joe Roff and Senator David Pocock have called for a new Canberra Stadium. Picture supplied

Rugby Australia president Joe Roff has put the pressure on the ACT government to outline its plans for a new stadium in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.