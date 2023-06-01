Leave the school better than when you came, they tell Silas Holmes.
So when Canberra Grammar's first XV wear an Indigenous jersey designed by one of its own when they face Marist College on Saturday afternoon, he will be doing just that.
Junior ACT Brumbies wing Holmes is the man behind the design, turning a thought bubble into a realisation with the help of ex-Brumby and Grammar head of rugby Jerry Yanuyanutawa.
Holmes' Aboriginal roots can be traced back to the Ngarrindjeri nation in South Australia. His Torres Strait Islander heritage runs back to Erub from Darnley Island.
So it is fitting the meaning of the jersey Holmes designed is "the ever-continuing journey of CGS working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to work towards a future of coming together as one".
"Wearing this jersey is a massive thing because it shows the resilience of my people and how hard the many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people before fought for an opportunity like this to happen for the new generation," Holmes said.
"It also makes me proud on a personal level wearing it cause all the hard work and time my mother has put into giving me a chance to do something big like this.
"It was an idea in my head because of being a part of the scholarship programme. A saying we go by is, 'leave the school better than when you came'.
"So, I thought it would be good for this school's present and future Indigenous students to wear or have an Indigenous jersey because it makes us feel more welcome, and shows the school is working towards a better future with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and their families.
"I decided to ask my elders and peers if they would be happy about it, and when they said yes, I asked Mr Yanu, and it went from there."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
